AirPort Base Station Firmware Update 7.8.1

Apple has released a firmware update for older AirPort Extreme and Time Capsule base stations with 802.11n Wi-Fi (not the current 802.11ac models that recently received their own firmware update; see “AirPort Base Station Firmware Update 7.9.1,” 20 June 2019). Focused on improving your base stations security, the update resolves several vulnerabilities that could allow remote attackers to either cause arbitrary code execution or a system denial of service, as well as a bug where not all user data was deleted after a base station factory reset. You must update your AirPort base station using AirPort Utility on your Mac or an iOS device with Apple’s AirPort Utility app installed. (Free, release notes)