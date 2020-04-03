Apple Configurator 2.12

Share Facebook

Apple has released Configurator 2.12, adding support for the 2019 Mac Pro (see “2019 Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR: Big Iron for Big Bucks,” 10 December 2019) to the Mac utility that schools and businesses can use to manage and deploy software to multiple iOS and tvOS devices. The update also now allows access to Web sites using TLS 1.0 and 1.1; enables network configuration options for Cisco, Juniper, Pulse, F5, SonicWall, Aruba, CheckPoint, and Custom SSL connection types; sends all traffic through a VPN; and excludes local networks. (Free, 49.1 MB, release notes, maOS 10.14.6+)