Share Email



The Browser Company has released Arc 1.14, introducing a Shared Collections feature that enables you to share permanent links to Spaces, Folders, Split Views, and selected tabs to anyone on any browser. Arc users can add a shared collection to their sidebar, while non-Arc users can view it in an Arc-inspired layout. The Web browser also now lets you select a default notes app (Notes, Google Docs, Notion, or Word Docs), fixes a long-standing bug in the Command Bar where the last character was dropped while typing in Korean, updates the Mini Player layout to improve viewing Picture-in-Picture for video content, deletes empty Arc Notes upon closing rather than archiving them, resolves an issue that caused text cursors within websites to disappear, and fixes a bug that could sometimes cause signing into the Google Calendar preview to fail. (If you’re new to Arc, check out Adam’s magnum opus, “Arc Will Change the Way You Work on the Web,” 1 May 2023.) (Free, 366.6 MB, release notes, macOS 12.1+)