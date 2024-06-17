Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Arc 1.47

The Browser Company has released Arc 1.47, introducing Live Calendars for those who use Google Calendar and have it pinned in Favorites. This new feature in the desktop version lets you view your upcoming meetings at a glance (complete with a countdown timer) and includes a Join button for videoconferences that automatically appears in the Sidebar. The release also phases out the Command Bar’s Shift+Enter icons that indicated the shortcut for the Instant Links feature (for navigating directly to the top search hit) and improves favicon caching for synced tabs. If you have a tab open in the Arc Search iOS app, your Mac will now suggest opening that URL in your default Web browser via Handoff. (Free, 387 MB, release notes, macOS 12.1+)

