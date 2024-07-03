Share Email



The Browser Company has released Arc 1.49 with improvements for the recently introduced Live Calendars feature. You can now filter out declined events for Live Calendars (ensuring you’re not notified of declined events), and the Web browser resolves an issue preventing members from joining calendar events directly from Google Calendar and fixes a bug that caused Live Calendar previews to freeze upon dismissal. The release also improves history page responsiveness to help speed up downloading large files. Note that after 11 July 2024, Arc will no longer support macOS 12 Monterey. (Free, 390.2 MB, release notes, macOS 12.1+)