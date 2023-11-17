Share Email



Rogue Amoeba has released Audio Hijack 4.3.1 with tweaks to its recently added Transcribe feature (see “Audio Hijack 4.3,” 6 November 2023). The update makes several backend adjustments to the beta Transcribe block to improve speech-to-text results, adds a language selector to focus transcription efforts on a specific language, adds support for up to five input connections, and displays a performance warning on all Intel-based Macs. ($64 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 37.3 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)