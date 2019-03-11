Share Facebook

Following up the recent update that introduced a “sandboxed” architecture to the long-standing text editor (see “BBEdit 12.6,” 25 February 2019), Bare Bones Software has issued BBEdit 12.6.1 with a bevy of bug fixes. The release works around macOS sandboxing bugs that caused AppleScript recording to be nonfunctional and certain SSH operations to fail, modified SFTP client implementation to work around stability issues in 10.12.6 Sierra, fixes a performance bug in which BBEdit would always ask a language module to do a keyword lookup, resolves a performance regression when running AppleScripts from the Scripts menu or other sources, and makes a change to the way new files are created on disk when performing a Save As to address a reported symptom with new-document saves requiring authentication. ($49.99 new, free update, 13.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12.6+)