Bare Bones Software has issued BBEdit 12.6.3, another maintenance update for the long-standing text editor, which has been on a quick update schedule since 12.6’s app sandboxing addition (see “BBEdit 12.6,” 25 February 2019). This release corrects the appearance of the Clear Markers panel when in Dark mode in macOS 10.14 Mojave, fixes layout bugs in the Find & Mark All panel, resolves a crash that from choosing certain colors using swatches in CSS markup panels, and removes OS quarantine information when saving files from the #! menu.

With version 12.6.3, BBEdit returns to the Mac App Store with a subscription-based pricing model ($3.99 per month or $39.99 per year via an in-app purchase). Bare Bones Software says that all “features and capabilities are identical for all customers,” whether the version was purchased from the Bare Bones Web site or the Mac App Store. However, the Mac App Store version requires macOS 10.14.1 Mojave or later, while the direct download version requires just 10.12.6 Sierra. ($49.99 new, free update, 13.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12.6+)