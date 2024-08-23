Share Email



Bare Bones has released BBEdit 15.1.2, fixing a bug that prevented autorecovery from working as intended in some situations where the document was already open, as could happen with state restoration. The maintenance update for the longstanding text editor also updates the HTML guesser to avoid excessively large files, fixes a bug that prevented images dragged into HTML documents from inserting anything, correctly displays SVG files selected in Zip or tarball browsers, ignores commas and periods in numbers entered in Go to Line panels, eliminates a rare crash at startup, quits when asked to by the Shortcuts “Quit app” operation, and addresses many other obscure bugs. ($59.99 new, free update, 29.6 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)