Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Sonny Software has published Bookends 13.4.6 with improved handling of PDFs for faster downloading and better compatibility with proxy servers. The reference management tool increases the maximum number of columns in the reference list to 10, improves the speed of reference navigation when the edit pane is visible, adds safeguards to prevent the Browser from hanging when validating DOIs, updates unscanning of Nisus Writer Pro documents to deal with changes made in Nisus Writer Pro 3.1 (see “Nisus Writer Pro 3.1,” 17 June 2020), and improves Wi-Fi sync. The update also now uses modern file system APIs, necessitating a change in how file names with slashes are handled so that slashes are replaced with colons. Note that if you open a converted library in a version prior to 13.4.6, attachments with slashes in their names will not be found. ($59.99 new with a 25% discount for TidBITS members, 70.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)