Agen Schmitz

BusyCal 2024.3.3

BusyMac has released BusyCal 2024.3.3 with new edit options for repeating events and more improvements for the calendar app. The update lets you configure individual calendars to prevent meeting invitations from appearing in the Inbox and set birthday calendars to show death anniversaries, adds a keyboard shortcut to display the BusyCal alarm window, displays all-day event titles at all times when scrolling horizontally in the week view, improves natural language parsing, fixes a bug where smart filters based on “tags or categories” would not filter correctly, and resolves an issue where the app was unable to read from disk for some users after restoring macOS from Time Machine. ($49.99 new from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, in Setapp, 65 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Comments About BusyCal 2024.3.3

