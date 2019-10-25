Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.7.2 and BusyContacts 1.4.2 with enhancements, bug fixes, and stability improvements for the two personal information management apps. BusyCal adds an advanced preference to show meeting invites for proxies in the Inbox, lets you combine the “Group entries by Calendar” appearance option with the new “before sorting by time” option, improves conflict resolution for changes made to events on an Exchange account, resolves an issue where Control-clicking a Todo would incorrectly put it into edit mode, and works around a macOS 10.15 Catalina issue where emailing meetings as .ics attachments wouldn’t work.

BusyContacts now removes a column from the sorting list if you click its header three times, restores zoomed-in photo size upon relaunch, fixes a bug where a newly created Google contact would at times lose selection after sync, and improves date format recognition when pasting dates into the Birthday and Anniversary fields. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 27.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 12.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)