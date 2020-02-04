Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

BusyCal 3.8.3 and BusyContacts 1.4.4

BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.8.3 and BusyContacts 1.4.4 with new features and enhancements for the personal information management apps. BusyCal adds a new Confidential privacy setting to hide events on shared calendars (on CalDAV servers), provides a preference to turn off the Dock badge count, and ensures that month separation is automatically highlighted when scrolling between months. The update also improves handling of duplicate events in WebDAV subscriptions, fixes a bug where certain emoji would get stripped out when syncing with Outlook/Exchange, and improves auto-detection of Exchange Web services when connecting to a self-hosted Microsoft Exchange account.

BusyContacts gains significant sync speed improvements when working with Google Contacts, improves search to work with partial keywords, and fixes drag-and-drop with Mail so that it correctly attaches to a vCard. Both BusyCal and BusyContacts are included in the $9.99-per-month Setapp Mac app subscription service. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 22.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 12.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

