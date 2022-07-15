Camo Studio 1.7.1

Share Facebook

Reincubate has released version 1.7.1 of its Camo Studio virtual-camera system, which integrates with the Camo iOS app. The macOS app adds an Audio Settings section that lets you choose to use audio from any microphone connected to your Mac, not just the audio from your iPhone. The release also adds a preference to enable mono audio recording so that audio will be recorded in both channels and adds an audio delay to fix rare issues where audio and video are not in sync. ($39.99 annual subscription, free update, 29.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)