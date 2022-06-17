Camo Studio 1.7

Share Facebook

Reincubate has released version 1.7 of its Camo Studio virtual-camera system (which integrates with the Camo iOS app). The macOS app brings a new overlay editor that enables you to create customizable text, shapes, images, and colored overlays from a variety of templates and also lets you design your own. The release also now remembers the window position and size from the last launch, changes the default Camo Studio preview setting to “Scale to fit” for clarity, and fixes a bug that caused video to display in fast forward after waking your Mac from sleep. ($39.99 annual subscription, free update, 29.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)