Camo Studio 1.8

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email



Reincubate has released version 1.8 of its Camo Studio virtual-camera system, which brings support for adjustable frame rate controls up to 60 fps. The macOS app also adds a Smart Zoom feature to take advantage of your iPhone’s 4K sensors regardless of which resolution you’re using, virtual rotation to choose between landscape and portrait video without physically rotating your phone, and a vibrancy control to boost or dampen duller colors. Additionally, the update offers new image stabilization functionality, provides finer-grained brightness control, simplifies removing the current overlay, resolves an issue that caused Camo to prevent your Mac from sleeping, and fixes a bug that caused issues with Camo Studio’s audio output when your phone wasn’t connected. ($39.99 annual subscription, free update, 30.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)