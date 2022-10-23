Share Facebook

Reincubate has released version 1.9 of its Camo Studio virtual-camera system, adding support for connecting your iOS device to your computer via Wi-Fi (in addition to standard USB connectivity). See the embedded video on this Reincubate blog post for instructions on using the new Wi-Fi connectivity. Camo Studio 1.9 also brings full support for macOS 13 Ventura, fixes a bug that prevented the Studio Display microphone from appearing in the Mic dropdown, and now includes an Arabic localization. Version 1.9 of the iOS app also introduces a lock screen widget that enables quick access to the app. ($39.99 annual subscription, free update, 32.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)