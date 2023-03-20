Camo Studio 2.0.1

Share Email

Reincubate has released Camo Studio 2.0, a major upgrade for the virtual-camera system that now supports any webcam, connected pro camera, Continuity Camera device, or action cam. Previously focused on using an iOS device camera as the video source for many Mac video streaming apps, Camo Studio 2 now supports other devices, such as monitors with built-in cameras, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, inputs from capture cards and HDMI dongles, software virtual cameras, and more.

Camo Studio 2 introduces a configurable Portrait bokeh depth effect for getting just the right depth, Spotlight mode for brightening you against your backdrop, a Privacy blur effect with a diffused background, and a Replace option for swapping in a background image. The update also adds native LUT support (including a pack of 18 presets), enables Camo Studio to be used for Center Stage controls, and makes it easier to control Camo Studio with Shortcuts. Version 2.0.1 came out shortly afterward to improve the quality of Portrait, Privacy, and Replace modes; fix a bug that led to the video unpausing when changing resolution; and resolve several issues with Camo’s Nvidia add-on.

Camo 2 is a free upgrade for all existing users, including those on a monthly or annual subscription and those who purchased a lifetime license. ($39.99 annual subscription or $79.99 lifetime license, free update, 42.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)