Reincubate has issued Camo Studio 2.0.3, a maintenance update with expanded support for virtual cameras built to work with DSLRs and GoPros. The virtual-camera system will now auto-launch itself when an app attempts to use the video feed, automatically applies imported filters to your video, downgrades the intrusiveness warning alert for turning off USB debugging on connected Android devices, improves auto-connection behavior with Continuity Camera, fixes a bug that could corrupt video when recording while connected via Wi-Fi, resolves an issue caused by other applications locking the camera that Camo Studio is trying to use, and improves support for VoiceOver. ($39.99 annual subscription or $79.99 lifetime license, free update, 42.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)