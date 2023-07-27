Share Email

Reincubate released Camo Studio 2.0.5 with two oft-requested features for the virtual-camera system: 4K resolution and green screen support. If you have a real green screen, you can now dial in a Chroma Key instead of using Camo’s ML segmentation feature. The update also adds an option in preferences to select from light or dark appearance, enables you to set any audio delay value you’d like (rather than 100ms increments), fixes the “Connect a device” prompt being shown in your feed when switching between UVC devices, and displays the exact FPS rate instead of rounding up. A quick update to version 2.0.5 fixes an issue with notifications. ($39.99 annual subscription or $79.99 lifetime license, free update, 44.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)