Agen Schmitz

Camo Studio 2.1.3

Reincubate released Camo Studio 2.1.3, a maintenance release for the virtual camera system with improvements and fixes. The update improves the app’s look on the latest macOS versions, emphasizes warnings so they don’t get missed, polishes the visual blur effect when switching between devices, improves automatic device selection, enhances the use of smart zoom with a background mode enabled, ensures a newly paired device will be automatically selected, fixes a bug that could cause the preview to blink, and improves overall recording reliability. ($39.99 annual subscription or $79.99 lifetime license, free update, 50.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Comments About Camo Studio 2.1.3

