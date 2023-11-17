Share Email



Reincubate released Camo Studio 2.1 with user interface improvements and an updated Getting Started experience. The virtual-camera system adds an unsupported hardware mode to allow the use of features like 4K resolutions on older phones and ML effects on Intel-based Macs. The update also displays devices paired for wireless connection in the devices dropdown, removes support for DAL plugins in macOS 14.1 Sonoma, and ensures the zoom feature works correctly with Apple’s Studio Display. ($39.99 annual subscription or $79.99 lifetime license, free update, 30 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)