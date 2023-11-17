Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Camo Studio 2.1

Reincubate released Camo Studio 2.1 with user interface improvements and an updated Getting Started experience. The virtual-camera system adds an unsupported hardware mode to allow the use of features like 4K resolutions on older phones and ML effects on Intel-based Macs. The update also displays devices paired for wireless connection in the devices dropdown, removes support for DAL plugins in macOS 14.1 Sonoma, and ensures the zoom feature works correctly with Apple’s Studio Display. ($39.99 annual subscription or $79.99 lifetime license, free update, 30 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About Camo Studio 2.1

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum