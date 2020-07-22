Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



In response to the recent release of macOS 10.15.6 Catalina (see “iOS 13.6, iPadOS 13.6, macOS 10.15.6, watchOS 6.2.8, and tvOS 13.4.8 Add News Features, Car Keys, Symptom Tracking,” 15 July 2020), Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 5.1.20 to remove the workaround added in 5.1.18 to address a handful of failure conditions in the version of Apple’s APFS replication utility introduced in macOS 10.15.5. The drive-cloning and backup utility now reverts to using its own file copier for establishing new bootable backups for those running 10.15.6. Although the workaround remains in place for 10.15.5 users, Bombich Software encourages such users to update to 10.15.6. ($39.99 new, free update, 14.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)