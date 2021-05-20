Share Facebook

Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 6.0, a major update for the drive-cloning and backup utility that promises faster backups, a redesigned interface with Dark mode, and an updated dashboard. Notably, Carbon Copy Cloner (CCC) has a new file copier based on a multi-threaded design and utilizes the macOS FSEvents service to determine a list of modified folders, improving backup speed by up to 20x. The release also reworks the interface to make it more compact while simultaneously enlarging many controls and font sizes, adds the Snapshot Navigator to explore older versions of files, introduces the Task Preview to show you what will happen before you back up, adds the Compare feature to help you determine if something is missing between the source and destination, provides per-task control over the file copier’s CPU usage, and enables you to pause a backup task temporarily. CCC 4 and 5 license holders are eligible for up to 50% off an upgrade purchase, and CCC 6 is free for those who purchased CCC 5 on or after 18 February 2021. ($39.99 new, upgrade pricing available, 19.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)