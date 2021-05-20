Carbon Copy Cloner 6.0
Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 6.0, a major update for the drive-cloning and backup utility that promises faster backups, a redesigned interface with Dark mode, and an updated dashboard. Notably, Carbon Copy Cloner (CCC) has a new file copier based on a multi-threaded design and utilizes the macOS FSEvents service to determine a list of modified folders, improving backup speed by up to 20x. The release also reworks the interface to make it more compact while simultaneously enlarging many controls and font sizes, adds the Snapshot Navigator to explore older versions of files, introduces the Task Preview to show you what will happen before you back up, adds the Compare feature to help you determine if something is missing between the source and destination, provides per-task control over the file copier’s CPU usage, and enables you to pause a backup task temporarily. CCC 4 and 5 license holders are eligible for up to 50% off an upgrade purchase, and CCC 6 is free for those who purchased CCC 5 on or after 18 February 2021. ($39.99 new, upgrade pricing available, 19.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)
Looks like I saw the announcement before TidBITS was able to write an article.
CCC 6 is here! Faster backups, better accountability, Dark Mode, and so much more
As I wrote in my blog, this looks like a great release. I will probably wait until there have been 2-3 bug-fix releases because I never trust any version x.0 release of any product, but I will definitely be upgrading to it.
Of particular interest (at least to me) is faster file-copy and the use of Apple’s FSEvents API so it doesn’t need to scan every file on the computer in order to determine what needs to be backed up.
I installed it, CCC is faster then ever, very very fast.
CCC now offers kind of file versioning on your machine’s HD, you can do that via the CCC interface.
What I would wish is to see versioning on Finder basis, as we know it from e.g. SharePoint or TimeMachine (which I do not have in use): right-click on a file in Finder on discover earlier versions of that file. That would be my dream.
Anyhow, I like CCC.
Before we were able to edit and publish, not write, thanks to @agen’s speed. I’m editing now.
