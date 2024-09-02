ChronoSync 11.0.3

VoiceOver is Apple’s built-in screen reader. The manual’s as good as any to learn more.

Apple Support VoiceOver User Guide for Mac Learn how to use VoiceOver, the macOS screen reader, to control your Mac with a keyboard, refreshable braille display or trackpad.

App developers can support VoiceOver (and other accessibility tools) by providing extra information to the operating system that those tools use to describe and control their user interfaces without the use of typical human interface paradigms. For instance, you could describe a visual control with no text label with a meaningful label for a blind person using the screen reader, or you could implement a method for the operating system to recognise the type of control in a widget that is otherwise completely custom so that the screen reader or the Voice Control feature can interact with it as it would a native control of a similar type that’s provided with the operating system.