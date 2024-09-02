ChronoSync 11.0.3
Econ Technologies has published ChronoSync 11.0.3, fixing some VoiceOver issues and adding better logging when a connection to a target is lost during a sync. The synchronization and backup tool also adds a more descriptive message displayed on the Archive Panel when the filesystem representation of the archive cannot be located, improves the Data Volume Readiness test to flag situations where the destination is not a physically attached device, fixes a regression that was preventing connections to older versions of ChronoAgent, resolves an issue that caused the Archive Mover to time out on large file copies, and addresses a crash that occurred when dragging rules between rule groups. ($49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 100.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)
Crucially, what this means is that VoiceOver users can now, finally, at long last, fully use the advanced scheduler features, which was a request I made a while back and tested during their internal beta testing for this update. This app was already damn-near perfect for VO users, but now it’s essentially perfect.
I have used ChrononSync for years. Almost everything about the app and the people behind it is perfect.
I only use it in a very basic way though. So I have no idea what VoiceOver is. I searched their website and the only reference that came up was regarding this upgrade.
If it’s not too much trouble can you explain what it is? Or point me to a reference.
Thanks. Les
VoiceOver is Apple’s built-in screen reader. The manual’s as good as any to learn more.
App developers can support VoiceOver (and other accessibility tools) by providing extra information to the operating system that those tools use to describe and control their user interfaces without the use of typical human interface paradigms. For instance, you could describe a visual control with no text label with a meaningful label for a blind person using the screen reader, or you could implement a method for the operating system to recognise the type of control in a widget that is otherwise completely custom so that the screen reader or the Voice Control feature can interact with it as it would a native control of a similar type that’s provided with the operating system.
Thanks Sabahattin, I understand now. L
