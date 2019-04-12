Share Facebook

MacPaw has released CleanMyMac X 4.4, taking the recently announced Space Lens visual storage analysis feature out of beta. It provides a graphical view that makes it easy to identify your largest folders and files.

The all-purpose cleaning and maintenance app also improves high contrast mode and voice over for better accessibility, ensures that PDF Expert updates are displayed correctly, improves scanning of Outlook attachments, and tweaks the Privacy module to prevent Firefox bookmarks from getting erased when cleaning browsing history and to ensure removal of Firefox Autofill Values. ($89.95 one-time fee or $39.95 for a 1-year subscription for new purchases, free update, 44.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)