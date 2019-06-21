Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Corel has issued CorelDRAW 2019.2 with several improvements and bug fixes for the recently resuscitated vector illustration app (see “CorelDRAW Comes Back to the Mac,” 15 March 2019). The update makes a variety of improvements to color pickers, color palettes, and color styles, ensures Pantone spot colors applied to text objects with outlines shown correctly on the Separations page of the Print dialog box, improves preview and object selection in the Object inspector, enhances zoom and pan capabilities in the Adjust dialog boxes, and fixes several instances of the app hanging. ($199.99 annual subscription, free update, 2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)