Agen Schmitz

Cyberduck 9.0

The Cyberduck team has issued version 9.0 of its open-source file transfer app, adding support for versioning of files edited in external apps. This new custom file versioning feature works with protocols with no native versioning support, such as FTP/SFTP and WebDAV, and can be enabled by default in Preferences > Editor. The release also adds custom icons for protocols (Nextcloud, ownCloud), enables detection of proxy configuration change for already open connections, resolves an issue that caused retrieving previous versions of a file to fail (ownCloud), and fixes a bug that caused missing shared folders for OneDrive Business. Cyberduck is free, though you can support it via a donation or a $23.99 purchase from the Mac App Store. (Free, 149.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

