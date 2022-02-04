Share Facebook

St. Clair Software has published Default Folder X 5.6.4, updating the handling of cloud-synced folders to ensure correct tracking of synced folders from OneDrive, Dropbox, Box Sync, and Google Drive. This is due to changes in recent macOS updates that require changes in the way these sync services operate, so you’ll also need to make sure your sync software is up to date. The Open/Save dialog enhancement utility works around a bug in the Brave, Chrome, Edge, Opera, and Vivaldi Web browsers that made it impossible for Default Folder X to turn off the “Hide Extensions” checkbox in their Save dialogs. The release also fixes instructions for authorizing Screen Recording and corrects several issues that could result in Default Folder X automatically expanding or minimizing Save dialogs when it shouldn’t. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, in Setapp, 15.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)