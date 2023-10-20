Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Default Folder X 6.0.1

St. Clair Software has issued Default Folder X 6.0.1, a maintenance release following the recent major upgrade for the Open/Save dialog utility. The update changes keyboard shortcuts for search options in the Quick Search window and makes them configurable in Settings > Shortcuts, enables Command-Down Arrow to step through previous Quick Searches, disables the inclusion of files and folders synced by cloud services by default, improves the appearance of the menu bar icon and Finder toolbar icons, fixes a conflict that prevented TextExpander from working in Save dialogs, resolves an issue that caused performance and stability problems in macOS 12 Monterey and earlier, addresses a problem with Save Action settings not being properly synced between Macs via iCloud, and resolves a conflict that caused mouse tracking in SnagIt to slow down when taking screenshots. ($39.95 new, free update for version 6 licenses, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, in Setapp, 17.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Comments About Default Folder X 6.0.1

