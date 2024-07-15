Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Default Folder X 6.0.8

St. Clair Software has issued Default Folder X 6.0.8, bringing support for adding URLs as Favorites and opening them in your default Web browser. The Open/Save dialog utility now plays audio and video content from previews below Open dialogs, adds a keyboard shortcut for opening Default Folder X’s settings, shows recently closed Finder windows in Quick Search queries for Recent items, ensures Shortcuts settings are more intelligent about keeping the Quick Search and Search All shortcuts in sync, and improves the layout of the information pane to fit very long file and folder names. ($39.95 new, free update, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, in Setapp, 17.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

