St. Clair Software has issued Default Folder X 6.1 with added support for macOS 15 Sequoia. The Open/Save dialog utility now allows you to use Quick Search to open Web URLs saved in your favorites, enables you to open folders in the Warp terminal app as well as Terminal and iTerm, displays the full URL when selecting a Web URL in Favorites, fixes a hang that could occur when clicking the Recent Files menu in the menu bar, resolves an issue with Default Folder X losing track of a file dialog’s current folder, and addresses problems with text color when selecting favorite and default folders in Settings > Folders. ($39.95 new, free update, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, in Setapp, 17.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)