Delicious Monster has released Delicious Library 3.9, a required update for the media cataloging app that updates how the media cataloging app looks up items on Amazon. It’s necessary because Amazon replaced its current “Product Advertising” interface with a new version that doesn’t support all the functionality that Delicious Library relies on, including editorial reviews, similar items, customer ratings, track lists, and more. These features may return in the new version of Amazon’s Product Advertising, but there is no guarantee. Versions of Delicious Library prior to version 3.9 will stop being able to download data from Amazon on 9 March 2020.

The release also adds support for macOS 10.15 Catalina, recognizes Kindle books as books, fixes a drawing bug where the ratings widget on the Details popover pane could look like it was always five stars in 10.14 Mojave and later, and resolves an issue where scrolling down during a Search wouldn’t always trigger an Amazon lookup of the search terms. ($39 new from Delicious Monster and the Mac App Store, free update, 86.7 MB, release notes, 10.10+)