Agen Schmitz

Delicious Library 3.9

Delicious Monster has released Delicious Library 3.9, a required update for the media cataloging app that updates how the media cataloging app looks up items on Amazon. It’s necessary because Amazon replaced its current “Product Advertising” interface with a new version that doesn’t support all the functionality that Delicious Library relies on, including editorial reviews, similar items, customer ratings, track lists, and more. These features may return in the new version of Amazon’s Product Advertising, but there is no guarantee. Versions of Delicious Library prior to version 3.9 will stop being able to download data from Amazon on 9 March 2020.

The release also adds support for macOS 10.15 Catalina, recognizes Kindle books as books, fixes a drawing bug where the ratings widget on the Details popover pane could look like it was always five stars in 10.14 Mojave and later, and resolves an issue where scrolling down during a Search wouldn’t always trigger an Amazon lookup of the search terms. ($39 new from Delicious Monster and the Mac App Store, free update, 86.7 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Comments About Delicious Library 3.9

Notable Replies

  1. I was curious about this app, but when I try to visit their site, Firefox shows the following:

    Warning: Potential Security Risk Ahead

    Firefox detected a potential security threat and did not continue to delicious-monster.com. If you visit this site, attackers could try to steal information like your passwords, emails, or credit card details.

    What can you do about it?

    The issue is most likely with the website, and there is nothing you can do to resolve it.

    If you are on a corporate network or using anti-virus software, you can reach out to the support teams for assistance. You can also notify the website’s administrator about the problem.

