DEVONtechnologies has posted DEVONthink 3.0.2 with numerous additions, enhancements, and bug fixes for the recently upgraded information management app (see “DEVONthink 3.0,” 16 September 2019). The release adds keyboard controls for the sidebar, can index and search Nisus Writer’s ZRTF documents, can create summaries in Markdown format, adds smart rule actions for Move Into Database and Move To External Folder, and allows Option-key access to the Window > Close All and File > Export > PDF Document Without Annotations commands. Improvements include the inclusion of embedded images when importing from Notes in macOS 10.15 Catalina, display of additional smart group details in the Info inspector, search terms being highlighted in names while viewing search results in icon and column views, and more reliable WikiLinking. DEVONtechnologies also fixed a bunch of bugs, including Check for Updates failing when then the application was registered, a failure to capture PDFs in Catalina, and crashes related to PDF thumbnails, archiving large mailboxes, and the Download Manager. Full release notes are available when upgrading from within the app—be sure to read them for many more changes. ($99 new for DEVONthink, $199 for DEVONthink Pro, and $499 for DEVONthink Server with a 15% discount for TidBITS members; upgrade pricing available; 100.3 MB; macOS 10.11.5+)