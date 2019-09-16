Share Facebook

After releasing seven public beta versions since April, DEVONtechnologies has issued the final release of DEVONthink 3.0 that irons out the rough spots in the evolving upgrade to the information management app. As a reminder, the new DEVONthink now sports a single-window interface (with support for Dark mode) with a sidebar for quick access to databases, favorites, smart groups, smart rules, filters, and a new reading list. The redesigned Sorter also makes it easier to capture text, audio, and voice notes, screenshots, or Web clippings.

Changes since the release of Beta 7 include support for viewing and editing PDF note annotations in macOS 10.15 Catalina without using the Annotations panel, improved HTML parser reliability of the Clip to DEVONthink browser extension, display of iCloud uploading progress when syncing, improved handling of indexed items by resolving alias data if possible. The app also resolves an issue where edits made to Finder comments in the Annotations & Reminders inspector weren’t always saved, fixes a bug where searching in PDF documents on 10.14 Mojave and later didn’t support diacritics, and corrected issues when pasting links from various sources, such as Google Chrome.

DEVONthink 3.0 is available in three editions, with the standard DEVONthink 3 replacing the previous DEVONthink 2 Personal and Pro editions and DEVONthink 3 Pro and Server editions replacing the DEVONthink 2 Pro Office edition. All three current editions now require macOS 10.11.5 El Capitan or later.

The standard version of DEVONthink 3 costs $99, with DEVONthink Pro 3 priced at $149 and DEVONthink Server 3 at $499. Upgrade discounts are available for those with previous licenses purchased either directly from DEVONtechnologies or via third-party promotions. (see this Upgrade page for more details). ($99 new for DEVONthink, $199 for DEVONthink Pro, and $499 for DEVONthink Server with a 15% discount for TidBITS members; upgrade pricing available; 93.3 MB; macOS 10.11.5+)