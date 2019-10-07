Share Facebook

DEVONtechnologies has issued DEVONthink 3.0.1, the first maintenance release of the recently upgraded information management app (see “DEVONthink 3.0,” 16 September 2019). The release improves synchronization of indexed files and monitoring iCloud background uploads, enables you to reorder the Navigate sidebar via drag and drop, adds new smart rule event triggers that allow for actions to be taken before sync begins, after it finishes, or after manually renaming file, improves the speed and reliability of indexing of PDF documents when the Convert hashtags to tags option is enabled, reduces the minimum width of main windows. The update also addresses a couple of PDF-related crashes, resolves an issue where files dropped into DEVONthink were not automatically selected, fixes a bug that caused video thumbnails to be rotated or flipped, and resolves an issue where plain and rich text wrapped incorrectly when typing.

The standard version of DEVONthink 3 costs $99, with DEVONthink Pro 3 priced at $199 and DEVONthink Server 3 at $499. Upgrade discounts are available for those with previous licenses purchased either directly from DEVONtechnologies or via third-party promotions. ($99 new for DEVONthink, $199 for DEVONthink Pro, and $499 for DEVONthink Server with a 15% discount for TidBITS members; upgrade pricing available; 93.3 MB; macOS 10.11.5+)