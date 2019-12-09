Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

DEVONthink 3.0.3

DEVONtechnologies has posted DEVONthink 3.0.3 with improvements in getting data in and out of the application (e.g., more support for other email clients when sending messages via smart rules and improved clipping from browsers). The information management app also continues to refine the user interface and behavior in the Navigate sidebar, improves automation with some new scripts and the capability to sync a database via AppleScript, adds support for Mailplane 4 (see “Mailplane 4.2,” 2 December 2019), improves support for clipping from Firefox via the Sorter, enables you to drop images stored in DEVONthink into Markdown source code and have them resolved as valid Markdown image links, and resolves several crashes (related to viewing some EPUB files, split views, and using List view). ($99 new for DEVONthink, $199 for DEVONthink Pro, and $499 for DEVONthink Server with a 15% discount for TidBITS members; upgrade pricing available; 94 MB; macOS 10.11.5+)

Comments About DEVONthink 3.0.3

