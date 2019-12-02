Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Mailplane 4.2

Uncomplex has released Mailplane 4.2, improving support for macOS 10.15 Catalina with fixes to permissions and the share extension, plus enhancements to Dark mode. The Gmail-specific email client also adds the capability to manage your bookmarks, adds support for the final version of DEVONthink 3 (see “DEVONthink 3.0.2,” 19 November 2019), reduces CPU usage when Mailplane is idle, adds support for Gmail accounts with two-letter domains, ensures that the last-visited Gmail location is re-opened on startup, fixes a bug that caused certain images in email messages to be inverted in Dark mode, and ensures that Grammarly login works as it should. ($29.95 new, free update, 68.8 MB, release notes, 10.12+)`

