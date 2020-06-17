Share Facebook

DEVONtechnologies has released DEVONthink 3.5.1, a maintenance update with many detailed enhancements and fixes. The document and information manager improves the Navigate sidebar’s non-unified database display (introduced in version 3.5; see “DEVONthink 3.5,” 18 May 2020), enables you to sort the items in the Reading List manually via drag-and-drop, adds support for using placeholders with custom annotation templates, improves link appearance in sheets when in Dark mode, ensures a more consistent tab appearance in the Sorter, quickens the pace of updating Spotlight index and Finder tags, improves handling of pending indexed files located on unmounted volumes, and improves OCR performance for faster document loading in the Pro edition. DEVONtechnologies provides more details, and you can read the full release notes in the app’s Help menu. ($99 new for DEVONthink, $199 for DEVONthink Pro, and $499 for DEVONthink Server with a 15% discount for TidBITS members; free update; 97.6 MB; macOS 10.11.5+)