Michael Tsai of C-Command Software has issued EagleFiler 1.9.1, a maintenance release that follows the recent update focused on macOS 11.0 Big Sur improvements (see “EagleFiler 1.9,” 26 October 2020). The document organization and archiving app now displays the content of records that are alias files, recommends an alternate way of importing from Evernote (due to Evernote 10 no longer supporting AppleScript), places captured notes from more than one Evernote notebook in folders named after their notebook, adds the Download Apple Mail Messages script to help fully download messages for importing, works around a bug in Big Sur that could cause a crash when importing from an ENEX file, fixes a bug that could incorrectly warn about opening a large number of selected records when the Share button was visible in Big Sur, and resolves an issue where capturing a large number of messages from Apple Mail could time out. ($40 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 29.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)