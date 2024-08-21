Share Email



Michael Tsai of C-Command Software has released EagleFiler 1.9.15, improving the document organization and archiving app’s support for importing tweets from X/Twitter by extending HTML import from Safari to Google Chrome, Brave, and Microsoft Edge. When capturing a Web page, EagleFiler also preserves the selected text in the record’s note in those three Chromium browsers along with Safari. Other enhancements include displaying the first page of a PDF as the cover in Two Pages mode, improving detection of the current library when using the capture key, and adding a Download Fixer tool to work around spurious macOS claims that the app is damaged. EagleFiler 1.9.15 also fixes importing of FastMail messages in macOS 15 Sequoia, resolves a problem that made the Activity window look like it was indexing when indexing was disabled, and addresses a problem that prevented capturing from X/Twitter from the x.com domain. ($49.99 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members from C-Command Software or the Mac App Store, free update, 34.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)