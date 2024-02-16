Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Evernote 10.76.2

Since we last covered Evernote, the European tech company Bending Spoons acquired the information management app, back in January 2023. Evernote 10.7.6 was just released with significant changes for free users—14 features previously reserved for paying users are now available to free accounts. This includes viewing older versions of a note, offline notes and notebooks, PDF and image annotation, business card scanning, document and image search, custom global keyboard shortcuts, and the capability to email notes to Evernote. The update also adds alignment options for images within a note, resolves an issue where stacks were not displayed in the Notebook list during searches, addresses conflict issues in Scratchpad, and fixes tag sorting issues in the new user interface. (Free from Evernote or the Mac App Store, 294.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About Evernote 10.76.2

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum