Evernote 10.76.2

Since we last covered Evernote, the European tech company Bending Spoons acquired the information management app, back in January 2023. Evernote 10.7.6 was just released with significant changes for free users—14 features previously reserved for paying users are now available to free accounts. This includes viewing older versions of a note, offline notes and notebooks, PDF and image annotation, business card scanning, document and image search, custom global keyboard shortcuts, and the capability to email notes to Evernote. The update also adds alignment options for images within a note, resolves an issue where stacks were not displayed in the Notebook list during searches, addresses conflict issues in Scratchpad, and fixes tag sorting issues in the new user interface. (Free from Evernote or the Mac App Store, 294.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)