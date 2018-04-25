Fantastical 2.4.9

Share Facebook

Flexibits has released Fantastical 2.4.8, fixing a bug that prevented some users from adding Google accounts. The calendar app also ensures that forwarding a recurring Exchange event now gives you the option to forward the entire series or just one instance. In addition, the update adds support for creating events with invitees through AppleScript or the URL scheme, improves handling when URLs are put next to each other without spaces in notes, and adds a contextual menu to the Join Google Hangout button that enables you to copy the URL.

Shortly after this release, Flexibits issued version 2.4.9 to fix sync errors with some Facebook accounts. ($49.99 new from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 15.5 MB, release notes, 10.11+)