Agen Schmitz

Fantastical 2.5.10

Flexibits has released Fantastical 2.5.10, adding an option to snooze 12 hours when clicking and holding on the Snooze button in a notification. The calendar app can now horizontally resize the preferences window on the Calendars tab, improves parser performance, fixes some yearly recurring events appearing as monthly in the description, resolves an bug where blank iCloud shared calendar notifications would sometimes appear, corrects behavior that sent replies to invitations that didn’t request a response on Exchange 2013 servers, and fixes a bug where Propose New Time wouldn’t appear for recurring events on Exchange accounts. ($49.99 new from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 16.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Comments About Fantastical 2.5.10

