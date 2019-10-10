Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Fantastical 2.5.11

Flexibits has released Fantastical 2.5.11, adding support for Reminders and Voice Control in macOS 10.15 Catalina. The calendar app also resolves an issue where Fantastical wouldn’t reopen on the correct display when using multiple displays, fixes a bug that caused Propose New Time to appear incorrectly on some Exchange events, and corrects a syncing problem with Exchange Server 2007. ($49.99 new from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 16.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

