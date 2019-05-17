Share Facebook

Flexibits has released Fantastical 2.5.8, which now sorts event alerts by when they will appear and shows the priority of reminders when printing. The calendar app no longer allows moving invitations between calendars on Exchange, lets you Command-click on URLs in event or reminder details to open the link in the background, resolves an issue where completing reminders in the “more” section of the Month view failed, and shifts the display of February 29th birthdays to February 28th instead of March 1st on non-leap years. ($49.99 new from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 16.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)