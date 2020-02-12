Share Facebook

Flexibits has followed up its recent major upgrade (see “Fantastical 3.0,” 30 January 2020) with maintenance updates to correct bugs and smooth over some rough spots. Version 3.03 ensured Zoom meeting info was attached to the event notes in Exchange events, resolved an issue with dragging Todoist tasks from all-day to the timed section in Day and Week view, fixed a bug that prevented location-based calendar sets from activating, and addressed some potential crashes.

Fantastical 3.0.4 now hides completed tasks automatically after 10 seconds, fixes a bug where deleting a single instance of a recurring event on Google didn’t work in some situations, corrects a problem with Exchange where accepting an invitation wouldn’t change the status from Tentative to Busy, and resolves an issue that caused some new accounts to freeze while waiting for email verification.

Previously priced at $49.99 as a one-time purchase for Fantastical 2 for the Mac, Fantastical 3’s new subscription rate for Fantastical Premium is $4.99 per month or $39.99 annually. The iPhone and iPad apps are now included with Fantastical Premium, whereas they previously cost $9.99 and $4.99, respectively. A free, fully functional 14-day trial of Fantastical 3 is available after creating a Flexibits account and providing a credit card. ($39.99 annual subscription from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update from version 3, 21.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.2+)