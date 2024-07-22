Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 34 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Fantastical 3.8.20 and Cardhop 2.2.19

Flexibits has updated its bundled calendar and contact apps Fantastical 3.8.20 and Cardhop 2.2.19. Fantastical gains new RSVP features, enabling you to invite others to an event with control over response types, number of participants, and registration deadlines. The update also improves the Tasks view to let you quickly focus on a single list, enables you to hide or unhide a mixed selection of hidden/unhidden items, improves combining events that contain Microsoft Teams meetings, exposes each invitee response status in the event detail screen to VoiceOver for better accessibility, fixes a bug that prevented an attachment to a Microsoft 365 event from showing when it had finished uploading, and resolves an issue that prevented notifications from being cleared correctly past the end time of an event. Cardhop fixes an issue where the contact popover was too large when creating a new contact using Command-N. ($56.99 annual subscription includes both from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free updates, 67.5/30.2 MB, Fantastical release notes/Cardhop release notes, macOS 11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About Fantastical 3.8.20 and Cardhop 2.2.19

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum