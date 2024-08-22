Skip to content
Adam Engst

Fantastical 3.8.23

Flexibits has released Fantastical 3.8.23, adding support for Focusmate session URLs and improving VoiceOver support for the RSVP link configuration window. The calendar app also addresses a plethora of minor bugs, ensuring that conference call info for RSVP invitations is available only after registration, preventing horizontal movement from changing the date selection in day and week view, eliminating extra notifications when people reply to an invitation on Exchange, avoiding high CPU when large numbers of events were shown, and stamping out a crash that could occur when editing an event or task from search. ($56.99 annual subscription includes Cardhop from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free updates, 65.9 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)

Comments About Fantastical 3.8.23

