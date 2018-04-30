Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Farrago 1.1

Rogue Amoeba has released version 1.1 of Farrago, the company’s new soundboard application (see Andy Affleck’s review — “Farrago: A Fun and Useful Soundboard for the Mac,” 6 February 2018). The update now provides full Undo support (including settings changes, tile deletions, and removal of entire sets), adds a Now Playing indicator in the Sets list, and introduces a Dark theme that’s useful in dark spaces like theaters.

Farrago 1.1 also makes set titles editable immediately upon creation of a new set, improves performance for libraries containing large numbers of tiles or sets, and adds keyboard shortcuts to toggle the visibility of the Sets and Inspector sidebars. ($39 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Comments About Farrago 1.1

